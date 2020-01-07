Henderson European Focus Trust PLC (LON:HEFT) Declares Dividend of GBX 21.70

Henderson European Focus Trust PLC (LON:HEFT) announced a dividend on Monday, December 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 21.70 ($0.29) per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This is an increase from Henderson European Focus Trust’s previous dividend of $9.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON HEFT opened at GBX 1,286 ($16.92) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,271.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,245.75. Henderson European Focus Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 12.04 ($0.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,340 ($17.63). The company has a market cap of $276.47 million and a PE ratio of 299.07.

About Henderson European Focus Trust

Henderson European Focus Trust plc is an investment company. The Company seeks to maximize total return from a focused portfolio of listed stocks, mainly in Continental Europe. The Company invests in a diversified portfolio of investments. Its portfolio contains between 50 to 60 stocks, with a single stock weighting of approximately 10% of the net asset value (NAV) of the portfolio at the time of investment.

