Henderson European Focus Trust PLC (LON:HEFT) Declares Dividend of GBX 21.70

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Henderson European Focus Trust PLC (LON:HEFT) announced a dividend on Monday, December 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 21.70 ($0.29) per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This is an increase from Henderson European Focus Trust’s previous dividend of $9.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON HEFT opened at GBX 1,286 ($16.92) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,271.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,245.75. Henderson European Focus Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 12.04 ($0.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,340 ($17.63). The company has a market cap of $276.47 million and a PE ratio of 299.07.

About Henderson European Focus Trust

Henderson European Focus Trust plc is an investment company. The Company seeks to maximize total return from a focused portfolio of listed stocks, mainly in Continental Europe. The Company invests in a diversified portfolio of investments. Its portfolio contains between 50 to 60 stocks, with a single stock weighting of approximately 10% of the net asset value (NAV) of the portfolio at the time of investment.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors

Dividend History for Henderson European Focus Trust (LON:HEFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson European Focus Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson European Focus Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Masco Corp To Go Ex-Dividend on January 9th
Masco Corp To Go Ex-Dividend on January 9th
Patterson Companies, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on January 24th
Patterson Companies, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on January 24th
Corelogic Inc To Go Ex-Dividend on January 9th
Corelogic Inc To Go Ex-Dividend on January 9th
Majedie Investments plc Announces Dividend of GBX 7
Majedie Investments plc Announces Dividend of GBX 7
BMO Private Equity Trust PLC Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 3.87 Per Share
BMO Private Equity Trust PLC Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 3.87 Per Share
Henderson European Focus Trust PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 21.70
Henderson European Focus Trust PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 21.70


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report