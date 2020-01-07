Baring Emerging Europe plc (LON:BEE) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 20 Per Share

Baring Emerging Europe plc (LON:BEE) declared a dividend on Friday, December 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This is a positive change from Baring Emerging Europe’s previous dividend of $15.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Baring Emerging Europe stock opened at GBX 914.60 ($12.03) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 847.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 837.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. Baring Emerging Europe has a 52-week low of GBX 7.64 ($0.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 890.20 ($11.71). The company has a market cap of $113.66 million and a P/E ratio of -17.13.

Baring Emerging Europe Company Profile

Baring Emerging Europe PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baring Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of European emerging market countries. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

