Baring Emerging Europe plc (LON:BEE) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 20 Per Share

Baring Emerging Europe plc (LON:BEE) declared a dividend on Friday, December 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This is a positive change from Baring Emerging Europe’s previous dividend of $15.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of Baring Emerging Europe stock opened at GBX 914.60 ($12.03) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 847.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 837.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. Baring Emerging Europe has a 52-week low of GBX 7.64 ($0.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 890.20 ($11.71). The company has a market cap of $113.66 million and a P/E ratio of -17.13.
Baring Emerging Europe Company Profile
