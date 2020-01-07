Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.74

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.74 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of TD stock opened at C$73.37 on Tuesday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$67.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$77.96. The stock has a market cap of $132.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$74.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$75.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported C$1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.73 by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$10.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.11 billion. Analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.317987 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TD shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$81.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$83.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. CIBC dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$83.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$80.45.

In related news, Senior Officer Frank Joseph Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.43, for a total transaction of C$744,300.00.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

