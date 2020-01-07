Volex PLC (VLX) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1 on February 5th

Volex PLC (LON:VLX) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON VLX opened at GBX 153.55 ($2.02) on Tuesday. Volex has a 52-week low of GBX 78 ($1.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 149 ($1.96). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 135.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 103.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $230.12 million and a P/E ratio of 16.87.

In other Volex news, insider Daren Morris sold 164,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.66), for a total transaction of £206,880.66 ($272,139.78). Also, insider Nathaniel Rothschild acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 87 ($1.14) per share, with a total value of £87,000 ($114,443.57). Insiders have sold a total of 426,557 shares of company stock valued at $55,868,516 over the last ninety days.

Volex plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies power cords and cable assemblies for consumer electronics, medical equipment, data center, telecommunications, industrial robotics, and automotive industries worldwide. The company's Power Cords division designs, manufactures, and sells power cords, duck heads, and related products to manufacturers of a range of electrical and electronic devices and appliances for use in laptops, PCs, tablets, printers, TVs, games consoles, power tools, kitchen appliances, vacuum cleaners, and electric vehicles.

