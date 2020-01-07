OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 on January 30th

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.3875 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th.

OGE Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. OGE Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 69.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect OGE Energy to earn $2.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.4%.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Shares of OGE opened at $43.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. OGE Energy has a one year low of $38.79 and a one year high of $45.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.28.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $755.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.22 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts predict that OGE Energy will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on OGE shares. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on OGE Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on OGE Energy from $43.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.