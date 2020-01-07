On The Beach Group PLC (LON:OTB) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 2 Per Share

On The Beach Group PLC (LON:OTB) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, February 13th. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This is a positive change from On The Beach Group’s previous dividend of $1.30. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

OTB opened at GBX 481.90 ($6.34) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.40 million and a P/E ratio of 40.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 464.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 437.12. On The Beach Group has a 52-week low of GBX 280.60 ($3.69) and a 52-week high of GBX 500 ($6.58).

On The Beach Group (LON:OTB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported GBX 21.40 ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 21.60 ($0.28) by GBX (0.20) ($0.00). Research analysts forecast that On The Beach Group will post 2128.0000221 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of On The Beach Group in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of On The Beach Group from GBX 480 ($6.31) to GBX 540 ($7.10) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of On The Beach Group in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of On The Beach Group in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, On The Beach Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 535.83 ($7.05).

About On The Beach Group

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through three segments: Core, B2B, and International. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk Websites in the United Kingdom.

