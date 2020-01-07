On The Beach Group PLC (LON:OTB) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 2 Per Share

On The Beach Group PLC (LON:OTB) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, February 13th. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This is a positive change from On The Beach Group’s previous dividend of $1.30. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
OTB opened at GBX 481.90 ($6.34) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.40 million and a P/E ratio of 40.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 464.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 437.12. On The Beach Group has a 52-week low of GBX 280.60 ($3.69) and a 52-week high of GBX 500 ($6.58).
On The Beach Group (LON:OTB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported GBX 21.40 ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 21.60 ($0.28) by GBX (0.20) ($0.00). Research analysts forecast that On The Beach Group will post 2128.0000221 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About On The Beach Group
On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through three segments: Core, B2B, and International. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk Websites in the United Kingdom.
