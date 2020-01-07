WH Smith Plc (SMWH) to Issue Dividend of GBX 41 on January 30th

WH Smith Plc (LON:SMWH) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 41 ($0.54) per share on Thursday, January 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This is an increase from WH Smith’s previous dividend of $17.20. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:SMWH opened at GBX 2,618 ($34.44) on Tuesday. WH Smith has a one year low of GBX 1,793 ($23.59) and a one year high of GBX 2,660 ($34.99). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,502.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,173.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion and a PE ratio of 26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.62, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.07.

SMWH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,570 ($33.81) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Monday. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of WH Smith from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 3,000 ($39.46) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,550 ($33.54) target price on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WH Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,466.88 ($32.45).

In other news, insider Simon Emeny bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,238 ($29.44) per share, with a total value of £44,760 ($58,879.24). Also, insider Robert Moorhead sold 13,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,272 ($29.89), for a total transaction of £298,699.84 ($392,922.70).

WH Smith Company Profile

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2018, it operated 867 units primarily in airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and workplaces.

