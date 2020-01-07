XPS Pensions Group PLC (LON:XPS) Announces GBX 2.30 Dividend

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

XPS Pensions Group PLC (LON:XPS) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, February 6th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

XPS opened at GBX 140 ($1.84) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $281.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 130.93 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 120.34. XPS Pensions Group has a twelve month low of GBX 95 ($1.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 168 ($2.21).

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

About XPS Pensions Group

XPS Pensions Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers advisory services to trustees and corporate sponsors for pension scheme management, which include actuarial, long-term financial planning, and scheme benefit design advice.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for XPS Pensions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPS Pensions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Masco Corp To Go Ex-Dividend on January 9th
Masco Corp To Go Ex-Dividend on January 9th
Patterson Companies, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on January 24th
Patterson Companies, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on January 24th
Corelogic Inc To Go Ex-Dividend on January 9th
Corelogic Inc To Go Ex-Dividend on January 9th
Majedie Investments plc Announces Dividend of GBX 7
Majedie Investments plc Announces Dividend of GBX 7
BMO Private Equity Trust PLC Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 3.87 Per Share
BMO Private Equity Trust PLC Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 3.87 Per Share
Henderson European Focus Trust PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 21.70
Henderson European Focus Trust PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 21.70


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report