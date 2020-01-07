XPS Pensions Group PLC (LON:XPS) Announces GBX 2.30 Dividend

XPS Pensions Group PLC (LON:XPS) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, February 6th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

XPS opened at GBX 140 ($1.84) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $281.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 130.93 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 120.34. XPS Pensions Group has a twelve month low of GBX 95 ($1.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 168 ($2.21).

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

XPS Pensions Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers advisory services to trustees and corporate sponsors for pension scheme management, which include actuarial, long-term financial planning, and scheme benefit design advice.

