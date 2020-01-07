Unicorn AIM VCT plc (UAV) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 9th

Unicorn AIM VCT plc (LON:UAV) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, February 6th. This represents a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This is a positive change from Unicorn AIM VCT’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Unicorn AIM VCT stock opened at GBX 142 ($1.87) on Tuesday. Unicorn AIM VCT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.44 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 140 ($1.84). The company has a market capitalization of $187.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 127.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 131.58.

About Unicorn AIM VCT

Unicorn AIM VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in venture capital investments. It tends to invest in a diverse range of sectors including software, computer services, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology.

