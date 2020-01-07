Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) to “Buy”

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a $57.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $43.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.20.

Shares of NYSE AJRD opened at $48.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.41. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $52.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.76.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $481.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.47 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AJRD. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 33.2% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

