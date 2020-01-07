Barclays Downgrades Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) to Equal Weight

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $106.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DGX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.50.

DGX opened at $105.68 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.44. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. Quest Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $81.96 and a 1 year high of $108.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 9.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total transaction of $857,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,658.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total value of $4,786,651.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,513,415.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 714 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,661 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

