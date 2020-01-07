City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 12.19% from the company’s current price.

CIO has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on City Office REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded City Office REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

City Office REIT stock opened at $13.37 on Tuesday. City Office REIT has a 52 week low of $10.72 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $730.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 45,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (?NRA?).

