Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Now Covered by Citigroup

Jan 7th, 2020

Investment analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AVTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avantor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

NYSE:AVTR opened at $18.49 on Tuesday. Avantor has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $19.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.74 and a 200-day moving average of $16.71.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Avantor will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Avantor during the second quarter valued at about $2,006,526,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the second quarter worth approximately $374,354,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the second quarter worth approximately $313,611,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the second quarter worth approximately $216,589,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the second quarter worth approximately $195,672,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Aerojet Rocketdyne to "Buy"
CNO Financial Group Rating Lowered to Inline at Evercore ISI
Barclays Downgrades Quest Diagnostics to Equal Weight
City Office REIT Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James
Avantor Now Covered by Citigroup
Equity Residential Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James


