Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Now Covered by Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AVTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avantor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

NYSE:AVTR opened at $18.49 on Tuesday. Avantor has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $19.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.74 and a 200-day moving average of $16.71.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Avantor will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Avantor during the second quarter valued at about $2,006,526,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the second quarter worth approximately $374,354,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the second quarter worth approximately $313,611,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the second quarter worth approximately $216,589,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the second quarter worth approximately $195,672,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

