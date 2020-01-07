Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EQR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.06.

Shares of EQR opened at $81.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.40. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $89.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.97.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $685.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.66 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 7.73%. Equity Residential’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles L. Atwood sold 10,500 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.85, for a total transaction of $922,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Samuel Zell sold 81,300 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $6,873,102.00. Insiders have sold 118,024 shares of company stock valued at $10,092,351 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 3.1% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 3.6% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 9.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 0.4% during the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,676,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 0.8% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

