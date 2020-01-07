CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Upgraded at Susquehanna Bancshares

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a $87.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CSX. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on CSX from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Cowen lifted their price target on CSX from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CSX from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CSX from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. CSX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.19.

CSX stock opened at $72.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. CSX has a 12-month low of $61.35 and a 12-month high of $80.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. CSX had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 27.91%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven T. Halverson sold 39,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total transaction of $2,852,529.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 3,453,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total value of $234,553,941.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,140.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 426 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

