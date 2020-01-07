Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Nomura

Analysts at Nomura began coverage on shares of Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Nomura’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 51.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FNMA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Federal National Mortgage Association from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Odeon Capital Group raised Federal National Mortgage Association to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Compass Point raised Federal National Mortgage Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Federal National Mortgage Association from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Federal National Mortgage Association from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Federal National Mortgage Association has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS FNMA opened at $3.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.00. Federal National Mortgage Association has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $4.23.

Federal National Mortgage Association provides a source of liquidity to the mortgage market and supports the availability and affordability of housing in the United States. It securitizes mortgage loans originated by lenders into Fannie Mae mortgage-backed securities (Fannie Mae MBS). The company operates in two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily.

