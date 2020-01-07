Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) Receives $10.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Gabelli upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

In other news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $45,211.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,022.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 23,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 144,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEVA opened at $9.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.81. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $20.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.37.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 22.88% and a positive return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.