Analysts Set Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) PT at $41.67

Shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.67.

SCVL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Shoe Carnival from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Shares of Shoe Carnival stock opened at $37.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.51 million, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.84. Shoe Carnival has a 52 week low of $21.47 and a 52 week high of $41.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.49.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $274.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.20 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Shoe Carnival will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is currently 13.88%.

In other news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total value of $59,875.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,520.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCVL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the third quarter worth $119,000. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new position in Shoe Carnival in the third quarter worth $204,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Shoe Carnival by 10.1% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Shoe Carnival by 114.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Shoe Carnival by 20.5% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.