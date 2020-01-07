Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Mid Penn Bancorp’s earnings. Mid Penn Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mid Penn Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.23 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mid Penn Bancorp.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $20.77 million during the quarter.

MPB has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th.

Shares of MPB stock opened at $28.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.81. Mid Penn Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.51 and a twelve month high of $29.88. The company has a market capitalization of $241.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 2,277.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 235.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $426,000. 18.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

