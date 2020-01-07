Zacks: Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) has earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.
Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $28.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.77 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Liberty Braves Group Series C an industry rank of 151 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
Several research analysts have commented on BATRK shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.
BATRK opened at $29.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.30. Liberty Braves Group Series C has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $30.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 295.10 and a beta of 0.76.
Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.96. The company had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Liberty Braves Group Series C will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.
About Liberty Braves Group Series C
The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.
Recommended Story: Stock Symbol
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liberty Braves Group Series C (BATRK)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Braves Group Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Braves Group Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.