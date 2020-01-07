Zacks: Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) has earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $28.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.77 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Liberty Braves Group Series C an industry rank of 151 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts have commented on BATRK shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Braves Group Series C in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 297,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,259,000 after purchasing an additional 16,772 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,111,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,100,000 after purchasing an additional 88,195 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 954,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

BATRK opened at $29.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.30. Liberty Braves Group Series C has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $30.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 295.10 and a beta of 0.76.

Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.96. The company had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Liberty Braves Group Series C will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Liberty Braves Group Series C

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

