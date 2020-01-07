Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Receives $594.15 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $594.15.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $655.00 price objective (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $601.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $595.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $586.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $541.84. The company has a market cap of $68.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.12. Intuitive Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $455.15 and a fifty-two week high of $601.60.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lonnie M. Smith sold 205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.49, for a total transaction of $113,670.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 368,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,580,194.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.63, for a total transaction of $131,541.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,002.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,319 shares of company stock valued at $14,351,365. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 421.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

