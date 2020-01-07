Analysts Set SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) Price Target at $13.00

Shares of SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPTN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SpartanNash by 14.3% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC lifted its stake in SpartanNash by 14.3% during the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in SpartanNash by 2.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in SpartanNash by 15.9% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 15,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPTN opened at $14.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.95 million, a PE ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. SpartanNash has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $22.49.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. SpartanNash had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 6.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.64%.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

