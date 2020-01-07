Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Receives $63.13 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.13.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. CL King assumed coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RHI. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 24.9% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 363,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,708,000 after buying an additional 72,430 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,652,000 after purchasing an additional 37,290 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 22,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 255,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,543,000 after purchasing an additional 36,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.
Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 7.56%. Robert Half International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Robert Half International will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.
About Robert Half International
Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.
Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?
Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.