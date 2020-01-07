Brokerages Set Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) Price Target at $92.59

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.59.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JEC shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine cut Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $90.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 12-month low of $55.17 and a 12-month high of $98.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 3,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $338,081.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,880.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 87,042 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,345,000 after purchasing an additional 43,301 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,276,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $445,258,000 after buying an additional 277,316 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 6,314 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

