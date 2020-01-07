EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Receives $122.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $122.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXAS shares. Dougherty & Co started coverage on EXACT Sciences in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on EXACT Sciences from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Benchmark upgraded EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Leerink Swann lowered their price target on EXACT Sciences from $133.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

In related news, insider G Bradley Cole sold 28,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $2,251,926.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,735.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EXACT Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,065,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in EXACT Sciences by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,521,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,360,016,000 after acquiring an additional 309,043 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in EXACT Sciences by 4,595.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 281,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,255,000 after acquiring an additional 275,730 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in EXACT Sciences by 210.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 391,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,220,000 after acquiring an additional 265,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in EXACT Sciences by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,034,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $122,117,000 after acquiring an additional 242,225 shares in the last quarter. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $99.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of -73.23 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. EXACT Sciences has a twelve month low of $68.40 and a twelve month high of $123.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.80.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $218.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.14 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 29.06% and a negative net margin of 29.83%. The company’s revenue was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. Research analysts predict that EXACT Sciences will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

