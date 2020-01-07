Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) Receives $20.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NWL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Consumer Edge downgraded Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Newell Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE NWL opened at $18.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. Newell Brands has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $22.06.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.45%.

In related news, Director James Craigie acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,980. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 345.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 31.6% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

