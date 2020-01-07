Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) Receives $82.63 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.29.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MYOK. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Myokardia from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Maxim Group restated an “average” rating on shares of Myokardia in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Myokardia in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Myokardia in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYOK opened at $70.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.15. Myokardia has a one year low of $39.01 and a one year high of $74.98.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.57. On average, research analysts forecast that Myokardia will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $325,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,864 shares in the company, valued at $5,907,977.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jake Bauer sold 21,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $1,383,689.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,462,742.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,244 shares of company stock valued at $4,541,526. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYOK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myokardia during the third quarter worth $33,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Myokardia in the first quarter worth $68,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Myokardia in the second quarter worth $92,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Myokardia by 440.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Myokardia by 20.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period.

About Myokardia

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

