Brokerages Set Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) PT at $104.00

Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity set a $95.00 target price on shares of Generac and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Northcoast Research raised their target price on shares of Generac from $93.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Get Generac alerts:

Shares of GNRC opened at $101.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Generac has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $102.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.18.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. Generac had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The business had revenue of $601.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $503,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,584,088.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Generac by 347.1% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Generac in the second quarter worth $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Generac in the second quarter worth $98,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Generac in the third quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Generac by 45.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.