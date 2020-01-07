Brokerages Set Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) PT at $67.00

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Verint Systems from $78.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Verint Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th.

NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $57.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.58. Verint Systems has a 12-month low of $42.02 and a 12-month high of $63.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $331.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.96 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.95%. Verint Systems’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Verint Systems will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRNT. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in Verint Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,893,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,266,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,607,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,986,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,965,000 after buying an additional 601,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,458,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,231,000 after buying an additional 556,864 shares during the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

