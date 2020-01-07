Analysts Set Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) Price Target at $22.20

Shares of Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.20.

TPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Tutor Perini in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:TPC opened at $12.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.71. Tutor Perini has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $20.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.39 million, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.25). Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a positive return on equity of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Tutor Perini’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tutor Perini will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 39.8% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 4,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 2.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 19.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 12.6% during the third quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

