NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) Receives $124.64 Average Target Price from Analysts

NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.64.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital set a $130.00 target price on NXP Semiconductors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. TheStreet cut NXP Semiconductors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $126.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $74.89 and a 1 year high of $129.50. The company has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.24.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.57. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 25.25%.

In other news, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 4,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $523,362.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,948. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 21,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,516,494.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,230.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,416 shares of company stock worth $4,245,127 in the last three months.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 548 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 736 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.