Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Receives $91.54 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.19.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $96.00 target price on shares of Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

Get Prologis alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $89.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.98. Prologis has a 12-month low of $58.03 and a 12-month high of $92.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $712.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.40 million. Prologis had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Prologis will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 320.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,862,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $790,021,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514,715 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Prologis by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,686,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,336,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,752,196 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Prologis by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,391,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,633,336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763,203 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Prologis by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,899,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,741,097,000 after acquiring an additional 571,305 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Prologis by 300.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 706,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,219,000 after acquiring an additional 530,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.