Analysts Set VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) PT at $3.24

VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.24.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on VEON. BidaskClub upgraded shares of VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Sberbank CIB lowered shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.
NASDAQ:VEON opened at $2.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.44. VEON has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $3.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.61.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of VEON in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in VEON during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in VEON during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in VEON by 34.6% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,594 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 5,806 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in VEON during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.77% of the company’s stock.
VEON Company Profile
VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.
