Analysts Set VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) PT at $3.24

VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.24.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VEON. BidaskClub upgraded shares of VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Sberbank CIB lowered shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

NASDAQ:VEON opened at $2.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.44. VEON has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $3.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.61.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. VEON had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that VEON will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of VEON in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in VEON during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in VEON during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in VEON by 34.6% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,594 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 5,806 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in VEON during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.77% of the company’s stock.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

