Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Receives $268.24 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $268.24.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Lam Research from $230.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Lam Research from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group lowered Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lam Research from $284.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In other news, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.15, for a total value of $46,928.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 18,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.03, for a total value of $5,215,907.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,576 shares of company stock worth $25,603,977 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Lam Research by 75.0% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Lam Research by 5.8% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 53,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,993,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Lam Research by 42.8% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in Lam Research by 31.9% during the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Lam Research by 74.1% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $289.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $280.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.39. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $133.36 and a 1-year high of $299.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. Lam Research had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 22.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lam Research will post 15.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.62%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.