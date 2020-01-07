Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Receives $26.51 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.51.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CPSI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Dougherty & Co upgraded shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Computer Programs & Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Computer Programs & Systems in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSI opened at $26.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $381.29 million, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.75 and its 200-day moving average is $24.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.53. Computer Programs & Systems has a 52 week low of $20.72 and a 52 week high of $34.00.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $68.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.18 million. Computer Programs & Systems had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 10.86%. Computer Programs & Systems’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Computer Programs & Systems will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 2,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $71,689.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235,358 shares in the company, valued at $6,477,052.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPSI. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems by 7.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems by 12.4% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems by 218.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 83,383 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems by 15.0% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 17,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems by 15.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 181,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after buying an additional 24,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

