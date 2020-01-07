Brokerages Set Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) PT at $31.09

Shares of Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.09.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

In other Western Midstream Partners news, Director James R. Crane purchased 71,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.19 per share, for a total transaction of $1,292,235.79. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 169,068 shares in the company, valued at $3,075,346.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WES. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 7,463.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,408,687 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $289,505,000 after buying an additional 9,284,294 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 24,293,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $604,660,000 after buying an additional 6,677,468 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,445,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $75,255,000 after buying an additional 820,262 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,937,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,105,000 after buying an additional 756,133 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 27,562,374 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $848,094,000 after buying an additional 558,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.44% of the company’s stock.

WES stock opened at $21.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.91. Western Midstream Partners has a one year low of $17.46 and a one year high of $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $666.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.91 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

