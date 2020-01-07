Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Receives $106.99 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.99.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTRS. UBS Group lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $105.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22. Northern Trust has a 1-year low of $83.35 and a 1-year high of $110.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 22.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 41.60%.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,680 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $1,084,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Biff Bowman sold 13,208 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total value of $1,407,048.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,280 shares of company stock worth $7,207,481 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 2,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 10,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 18.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 766 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 90.0% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

