Analysts Expect Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.08. Falcon Minerals reported earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Falcon Minerals.

Get Falcon Minerals alerts:

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.30 million. Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 7.16%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FLMN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Falcon Minerals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLMN opened at $7.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.63 and a 200 day moving average of $6.76. The stock has a market cap of $598.21 million, a P/E ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 0.57. Falcon Minerals has a 12 month low of $5.31 and a 12 month high of $9.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

In other Falcon Minerals news, major shareholder Hite Hedge Asset Management Ll sold 28,642 shares of Falcon Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $186,459.42. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Falcon Minerals (FLMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.