Analysts Set Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) PT at $19.67

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2020

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.67.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OXFD. TheStreet raised shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $20.00 price target on shares of Oxford Immunotec Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

In other news, Director Richard A. Sandberg sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total value of $49,350.00. 4.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OXFD. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global in the 3rd quarter worth $12,218,000. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,140,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,211,000 after purchasing an additional 396,868 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 989,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,454,000 after purchasing an additional 360,200 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 556,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,651,000 after purchasing an additional 263,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 269.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 326,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 238,001 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Immunotec Global stock opened at $16.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.01. The company has a current ratio of 13.24, a quick ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.30 million, a PE ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 0.48. Oxford Immunotec Global has a 1-year low of $12.49 and a 1-year high of $18.60.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $21.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.23 million. Oxford Immunotec Global had a net margin of 199.21% and a return on equity of 15.77%. Oxford Immunotec Global’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Oxford Immunotec Global will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Oxford Immunotec Global Company Profile

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States. It develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

