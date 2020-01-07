Zacks: Renren Inc (NYSE:RENN) Given Consensus Rating of “Sell” by Analysts

Renren Inc (NYSE:RENN) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 4.00 (Sell) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $1.70 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Renren an industry rank of 76 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

RENN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Renren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renren from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Renren stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Renren Inc (NYSE:RENN) by 38.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 539,121 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 149,769 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.78% of Renren worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RENN opened at $0.91 on Friday. Renren has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $2.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average of $0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $61.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.58.

Shares of Renren are set to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, January 9th. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, December 11th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, January 8th.

Renren (NYSE:RENN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Renren had a negative return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $104.77 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Renren will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Renren Company Profile

Renren Inc operates a social networking Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Renren and Auto Group. The company operates Renren.com and Renren Mobile App that enable users to communicate and stay connected with friends, classmates, family members, and co-workers; and woxiu.com, a PC-based social video platform for users to stream their performances live to viewers.

