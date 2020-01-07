Brokerages Set Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Target Price at $31.80

Shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.80.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Castle Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Institutional investors own 28.52% of the company’s stock.

CSTL stock opened at $35.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.53. Castle Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $39.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 11.89 and a quick ratio of 11.80.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $14.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

