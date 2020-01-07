Analysts Offer Predictions for Beigene Ltd’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2020

Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) – Investment analysts at Svb Leerink issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Beigene in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 6th. Svb Leerink analyst A. Berens forecasts that the company will earn $14.38 per share for the year.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($5.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.56) by ($1.55). The business had revenue of $50.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.43 million. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 53.11% and a negative net margin of 192.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.53) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group cut Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Beigene in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine cut Beigene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Beigene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.78.

NASDAQ BGNE opened at $164.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.10. Beigene has a twelve month low of $113.01 and a twelve month high of $210.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $182.73 and a 200 day moving average of $148.82.

In other Beigene news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.14, for a total transaction of $247,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 291,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,165,888.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 62,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.62, for a total value of $10,000,040.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,411,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,061,388.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,463 shares of company stock valued at $24,386,798 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGNE. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Beigene by 6,519.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 526,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,207,000 after acquiring an additional 518,127 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beigene by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,012,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,447,000 after purchasing an additional 88,827 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beigene in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,856,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Beigene by 189.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,762,000 after purchasing an additional 41,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beigene by 25.5% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 198,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,601,000 after purchasing an additional 40,305 shares during the last quarter. 81.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

Analysts Offer Predictions for Beigene Ltd's FY2024 Earnings
