B. Riley Comments on Sirius XM Holdings Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sirius XM in a research report issued on Monday, January 6th. B. Riley analyst Z. Silver now anticipates that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.32. B. Riley also issued estimates for Sirius XM’s FY2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 129.67% and a net margin of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.55.

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $7.12 on Tuesday. Sirius XM has a one year low of $5.23 and a one year high of $7.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.98 and a 200-day moving average of $6.42. The company has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.01.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Sirius XM by 533.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 231,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $1,570,585.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 945,740 shares in the company, valued at $6,402,659.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick L. Donnelly sold 396,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $2,780,831.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 353,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,460.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,168,885 shares of company stock valued at $21,820,069 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

