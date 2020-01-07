Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Landec Co. Increased by Barrington Research (NASDAQ:LNDC)

Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research upped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Landec in a research note issued on Monday, January 6th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.25. Barrington Research currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Landec’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Get Landec alerts:

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $142.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.53 million. Landec had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Landec in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

NASDAQ:LNDC opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $292.40 million, a PE ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.67. Landec has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $13.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNDC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Landec by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Landec by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Landec in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landec by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 397,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 125,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landec by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. 90.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Landec news, Director Nelson Obus purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.38 per share, with a total value of $103,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,757.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Albert D. Bolles purchased 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.69 per share, with a total value of $40,622.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,302 shares in the company, valued at $270,478.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 28,900 shares of company stock valued at $290,576 over the last ninety days. 14.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Landec

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through two segments, Packaged Fresh Vegetables and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Landec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.