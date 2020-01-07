Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative wearable technologies and solutions for integration into head-worn computing and display systems to military, industrial and consumer customers. Kopin’s technologies and solutions are available as components providing individual capabilities or as reference systems providing integrated solutions. Kopin has a long history of developing technologies required for wearable computing headsets for the military, consumers, or industry. Kopin has contributed to the development of head-mounted displays for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, created the Golden-i, a wearable headset reference design for industry, and collaborated on many wearable products with a range of companies including Vuzix, Motorola Solutions and Recon Instruments. Kopin has developed and commercialized game-changing technologies such as heterojunction bipolar transistors (HBT) which power billions of cellphones, and microdisplays which have brought vivid images. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Kopin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Kopin stock opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.24. Kopin has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.77.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.14 million for the quarter. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 69.67% and a negative net margin of 116.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kopin will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its stake in Kopin by 89.3% during the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 41,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 19,736 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kopin during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kopin by 114.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 97,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kopin by 83.2% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 117,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 53,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kopin during the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. 28.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kopin Company Profile

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells various components and systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, optical lenses, and audio integrated circuits, as well as SOLOS smart glasses, which are hands-free head-worn devices that obtain information from sensors or the Internet via a smartphone and displays the information on the sunglass lens.

