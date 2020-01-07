Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of LKFN stock opened at $48.64 on Tuesday. Lakeland Financial has a twelve month low of $41.26 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 33.08%. The business had revenue of $50.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.43 million. Research analysts predict that Lakeland Financial will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Eric H. Ottinger sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,225,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LKFN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 13,125 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 92,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 229,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,725,000 after purchasing an additional 16,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lakeland Financial (LKFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.