FY2020 EPS Estimates for Eldorado Resorts Inc Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:ERI)

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2020

Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eldorado Resorts in a research report issued on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.00 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.25.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $663.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.72 million. Eldorado Resorts had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 3.61%. Eldorado Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS.

ERI has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Eldorado Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.79.

ERI opened at $58.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.63 and a 200-day moving average of $46.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.61, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.60. Eldorado Resorts has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $60.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.32.

In other Eldorado Resorts news, insider Stephanie Lepori sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total transaction of $256,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,180.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roger P. Wagner sold 24,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.64, for a total transaction of $1,303,720.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,389.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 59.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Eldorado Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Eldorado Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 9,365.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Group USVI LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 98.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eldorado Resorts Company Profile

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

