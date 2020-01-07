JAPAN TOB INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

JAPAN TOB INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Japan Tobacco Inc. manufactures, markets and sells cigarettes and other tobacco products. It also engaged in pharmaceutical and food businesses. Japan Tobacco Inc. is based in MINATO-KU TKY. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of JAPAN TOB INC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS JAPAY opened at $11.02 on Tuesday. JAPAN TOB INC/ADR has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.38.

JAPAN TOB INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). JAPAN TOB INC/ADR had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that JAPAN TOB INC/ADR will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JAPAN TOB INC/ADR

Japan Tobacco, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food products. It operates through the following segments: Japanese Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, Processed Food, and Other. The Japanese Domestic segment deals with the production and sale of tobacco products in domestic areas.

