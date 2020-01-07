Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola Femsa S.A., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets and distributes soft drinks throughout the metropolitan area of Mexico City, in Southeastern Mexico and in metropolitan Buenos Aires, Argentina. The Company produces Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fresca, Quatro, Powerade, Extra Poma, Etiqueta Azul and Kin. “

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

NYSE KOF opened at $61.29 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a twelve month low of $54.14 and a twelve month high of $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.01.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KOF. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,445,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 571.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 6,372 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 187.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 11,927 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,709,000 after buying an additional 14,830 shares during the period. 6.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coca-Cola FEMSA (KOF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.