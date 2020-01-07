Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) CAO Stephen W. Hope Sells 80 Shares of Stock

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.21, for a total transaction of $14,736.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $187.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,701.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.89. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.15 and a 12-month high of $187.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.43.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $842.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.95 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 113.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 235.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 208 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 233 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 246,534 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 34,953 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 454.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 95.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Autodesk to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.19.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

